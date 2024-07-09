BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.28 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $762.17 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000078 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $24,054,059.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

