Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 786,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 857,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Blackbird Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.87. The firm has a market cap of £22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,089.82). Corporate insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.