Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 8.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 41,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 133,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

