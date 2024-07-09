BNB (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $516.91 or 0.00900321 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,582 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,615.7592846. The last known price of BNB is 513.86814862 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $2,020,441,027.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

