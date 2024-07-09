Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.46 and last traded at $185.18. Approximately 1,160,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,394,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

