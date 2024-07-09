Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.37. 3,133,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,609,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 645,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 109,676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 748,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 367,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

