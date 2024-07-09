Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CNX opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

