Brokerages Set Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price at $9.17

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

