Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $12.26

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

