Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

PGEN opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Precigen by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

