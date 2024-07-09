Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bunge Global by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

