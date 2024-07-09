C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

7/9/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

6/7/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

5/30/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 524,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

