C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 4.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 1,688,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,574,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in C3.ai by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.