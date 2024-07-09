Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. 309,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,916. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

