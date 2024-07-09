Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Capita Stock Up 17.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
