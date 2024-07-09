CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $27.53 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. 5,648,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,309. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.