CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.96 and its 200 day moving average is $319.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

