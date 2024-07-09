CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. 4,224,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

