Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $184.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

CE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,292. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

