Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 7,185,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

