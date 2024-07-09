Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 94,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

