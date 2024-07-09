Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $152,941,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after buying an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $70,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 540,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

