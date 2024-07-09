Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 14,968 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. 7,299,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.