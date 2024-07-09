Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 18,960 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

