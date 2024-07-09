Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 2,062 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,062 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 260.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in EOG Resources by 20.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 67,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. 2,859,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,899. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

