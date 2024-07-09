Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AON by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AON by 401.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

AON Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.16. 1,142,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

