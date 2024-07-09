Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 17,505 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 131,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,468 and sold 205,672 shares valued at $4,859,410. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 908,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

