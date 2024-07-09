Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 26,500 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 3,091,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,456. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
