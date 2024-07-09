Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 32,059 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after acquiring an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 29,192,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,841,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

