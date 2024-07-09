Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 6,300 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.30. 608,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,204. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock worth $13,377,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.