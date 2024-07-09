Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 789 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in argenx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock traded up $21.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.68. The company had a trading volume of 366,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,744. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.34. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.42.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

