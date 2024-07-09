Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.07 Million in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CACI International by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CACI International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CACI traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.08. 76,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.68 and its 200-day moving average is $382.14. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $439.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.64.

CACI International Profile



CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

