Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.30 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. 2,446,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

