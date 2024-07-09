Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $232,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 954,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,012. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.