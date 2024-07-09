Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $296,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

