Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $404,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. 1,148,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,729. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

