Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $429,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,716 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. 727,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,272. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

