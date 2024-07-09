Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

