Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $414,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.25. 1,038,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

