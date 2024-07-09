Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $195.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

