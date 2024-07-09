Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.13. 3,667,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.