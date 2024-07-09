Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,031,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR Stock Up 0.4 %
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
