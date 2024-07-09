Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 681,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,039. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

