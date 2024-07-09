Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 877,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after purchasing an additional 418,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. 1,195,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,812. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

