Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.77 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $673,716.93 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,990,842 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,978,661 with 495,648,878 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.42475695 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $902,672.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

