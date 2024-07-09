Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.08

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 2737288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,694.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,183,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,997,000 after purchasing an additional 914,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,738,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,382,000 after acquiring an additional 903,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 741,499 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,119,000 after acquiring an additional 514,674 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

