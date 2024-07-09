Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.6 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Certara stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 332,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

