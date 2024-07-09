CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 26,146 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

TSE:CEU traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 248,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

