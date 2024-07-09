Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.29. Chewy shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 489,644 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chewy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 81.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

