Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 521,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,944. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

